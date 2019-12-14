After pleading guilty to embezzlement, former employee ordered to pay back $180K

By Latrishka Thomas

Althea Dinard, a former employee of the Anchorage Inn, who pleaded guilty to embezzlement earlier this week, has been sentenced to pay back $180,000 to her former employer.

Dinard appeared in the High Court on Tuesday where she was scheduled to be on trial, but before the trial commenced, she changed her plea and admitted to embezzling $181,578.31 from Anchorage Inn some time between June 2008 and May 2013.

On Thursday, Justice Stanley John ordered the former accounts clerk to pay $20,000 forthwith, $40,000 by the end of March 2020, $60,000 by the end of June 2020 and the remaining $60,000 by the end of September 2020.

