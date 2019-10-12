Action may be taken over late payments, Pensioners Association president says

By Carlena Knight

As the issue of late payments to pensioners in Antigua and Barbuda continues, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Pensioners Association (ABPA), Evans Bennett, has indicated that if the issue isn’t addressed, the possibility of protest action could be in the works.

According to Bennett, the association met with the Ministry of Finance, moreso, Lennox Weston two weeks ago where he assured them that the payments would be dealt with as an overdraft has been submitted to the Social Security Scheme.

However, when speaking to OBSERVER media yesterday, Bennett confirmed that nothing has yet been resolved.

He added that although he was not at liberty to say what action may be taken that some form of action will occur. He, however, noted that the body which is the bargaining agent for all pensioners in the public and private sectors, will be reaching out to the Ministry of Finance once more before any other move is made.

