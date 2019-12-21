Acting Principal Appointed for Antigua State College

Spread the love















Na-Ajele Gadija Williams-Buffonge has been appointed Acting Principal of the Antigua State College(ASC).

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, “She was appointed from a field of five applicants, who were all screened by senior officials within the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.”

The Public Service Commission subsequently approved her appointment, effective 18th December, 2019.

Director of Education, Clare Browne, has offered congratulations to the acting principal, expressing confidence that she will execute her duties effectively.

