ABTB stay undefeated after nail-biter match

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB), despite their toughest match to date versus Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers on Sunday night, still remain undefeated in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, the champions edged out Transformers, 54-52, in the nail-biter affair.

Despite a 15-point effort and a 12-point performance by N’Kenge “Beef” Drew and Eric Joseph, Transformers could not pull off the upset to hand Transport Board their first loss of the season.

National player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards had a game high 22 points for the victors with assistance from Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew who sank 18.

APUA Head Office were also victorious that night, edging out Anjo Wholesale 60-55.

Cohen DeSouza was the leading scorer for the victors with 21 points, while teammates Nickon McGregor, Tavarus Benta and Delornje Jules all netted 11 points.

Anjo’s Humroy Wright had 15 points while teammates Steven Matthew and Gerard “Dumbo” Henry chipped in, scoring 10 in a losing effort.

In the other match played that night, FLOW were stunned by A Mobile as they suffered a 66-64 defeat.

Tahj Kirby led the charge for the victors with 16 points while teammates Delon Joseph and Jeffrey George contributed netting 13 and 12 points, respectively.

FLOW’s Leroy Percival had 16 points.

Benjamin “Cutter” Meade assisted scoring 15, while teammates Shane Reviere and Lawson Kirby sank 11 in a losing effort.

Games will continue tonight at both the YMCA and JSC Sports complexes.

At YMCA starting at 6:30, Sandals will play Galley Bay while at 7:30 Digicel will face Eye Mobile Vision Care.

Meanwhile at JSC at 6:30, APUA Water will meet Cleaners, Kennedy’s will play Blue Waters at 7:30 and, at 8:30, ABTB will battle Pointe FM.