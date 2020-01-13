ABTA announces team for World Pre-Qualifiers

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

A three-member squad left Antigua last week to compete in the World Junior Tennis Pre-Qualifiers in Santo Domingo.

Justyn Raeburn, Jaydon Marcano and De Andre Weeks will fly the country’s flag at the event and face tough competition from tennis players from the 13 other Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) countries – Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Barbados, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The winner of the competition will represent COTECC in the finals versus Mexico and the U.S. The event will serve-off on Monday.

Immediately following the male section of the pre-qualifiers, the females will take centre stage. The Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA) have selected BrashaDyer, ZoeyJames and JanaeGeorge–Alexander for that tournament.