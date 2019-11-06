ABPSA welcomes proposed changes to Pension Amendment Bill

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected] The President of the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association (ABPSA) said proposed changes to the Pension Amendment Bill 2019 will bring much needed comfort to government workers. Last week, Parliament tabled changes to the Bill that will ensure public servants are required to work until the age of 65, instead of 60, as what currently obtains. This will bring the retirement age in line with regulations at the Antigua and Barbuda Social Security Board (ABSSB), as the statutory corporation is seeking to increase the age of retirement incrementally from 60 to 65 to make the scheme financially viable. Currently, the pensionable age for the ABSSB is 62 years. Joan Peters said while private citizens can retire at the age of 65 and receive a pension from Social Security, civil servants are required to leave the service at age 60 with only a government pension. They can apply to extend that period beyond age 60, however, that application is subjected to the approval of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda.

