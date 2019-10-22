ABFA League kicks off

By Carlena Knight

After much anticipation, the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association kicked off.

Over 50 teams will compete in this year’s edition of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier, First and Second divisions.

Ten teams – Old Road, Swetes, Greenbay Hoppers, All Saints United, Five Islands FC, Ottos Rangers FC, Piggotts Bullets, Parham FC, Liberta Blackhawks and Grenades FC will compete in the top flight when action kicks off over the weekend.

Starting tomorrow, the First Division will make its return with 12 teams – Fort Road FC, Empire FC, Blue Jays FC, Police FC, Westham FC, Bolans, Tryum FC, Willikies FC, Potters FC, FC Aston Villa, SAP FC and John Hughes.

Fort Road will host Empire at 5:00 p.m. while Police FC will visit Blue Jays FC in Cedar Grove.

Yesterday, the Second Division got underway with 24 teams being divided in two zones.

In Zone 1, 14 teams – Lion Hill, Mahico Stars, Pares, Freemans Village Scorpions, English Harbour FC, Attacking Saints, Garden Stars, Glanvilles FC, Real Blizzard, Urlings FC, Bendals, 5P’s Wadadli, Abaya FC and FC Master Ballers will compete, while in Zone 2, Young Lions FC, Earthquakes FC, Young Warriors, Belmont, Jennings United, JSC Progressors, CPTSA Wings, TAMO FC, Bethesda FC, BASSA, Blackburn Palace, Seaview Farm FC and Green City will face off.

Lion Hill will battle Mahico Stars at 5:00 p.m. at Golden Grove while in Pares at 4:20 p.m., Pares will face Freemans Village Scorpions and English Harbour will play Attacking Saints in English Harbour at the same time in Zone 1,

In Zone 2, Earthquakes FC will battle Young Warriors FC at 5:00 p.m. and Belmont will play Jennings United at 4:20 p.m.