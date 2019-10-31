ABCF names squad to contest Caribbean Championships

By Carlena Knight

The Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) has announced a three-member squad to contest this weekend’s Caribbean Cycling Championships in Cuba.

The Pan-American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) event will run from November 1st-3rd.

Veteran cyclist Robert Marsh will lead the team as captain while the reigning national champion, Conor Delanbanque was also named in the squad, and skipper Sean Weathered rounds off the list of selections.

The cyclists will be accompanied by President of the ABCF, St Clair Williams and National Olympic Committee (NOC) Secretary Cliff Williams.