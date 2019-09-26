ABCA announces training squad

By Carlena Knight

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) announced a 24-man training squad to contest the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 overs tournament.

Deran Benta, Jamaul Fernandez, Uri Smith, Kofi James, Shane Burton, Elroy Francis Jr, Paul Miller, Michael Dover, Kelvin Pitman, Orandel Boston, Javier Spencer, Kenny Sutton, Kenrick Scott, Tyrone Williams Jr, Stanny Simon, Jawaki Joseph, Orlando Peters, Demari Benta, Justin Athanaze, Kadeem Henry, Kadeem Phillip, Avier Christian, Taiem Tonge and Shacoy Floyd were selected.

Of this 24, only 13 players will make the final cut.

The LICB event is scheduled to play from October 17- 27 in Antigua. A venue for the tournament has however not been identified.

This will also be the first tournament for the newly appointed Head Coach Stuart Williams.

Williams will take over the position as of October 1 and will take over from Antiguan Winston Benjamin.

The former West Indies bowler coached the LICB team for two years.