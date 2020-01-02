A&B surpasses 300K visitor arrivals for 2019

Spread the love















Tourism officials in Antigua and Barbuda started an early celebration for the New Year, as visitors who arrived at V C Bird International Airport on Tuesday, pushed the country’s total stay-over arrivals in 2019 to the 300,000th milestone.

As Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator Mary-Clare Hurst, Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Lorraine Raeburn, and other airport and tourism officials awaited the announcement that the record-breaking 300,000th visitor mark had been reached, Laura and Ian Bowen, became the 300,000th and the 300,001 visitors when they arrived on a Virgin Atlantic Flight from the United Kingdom.

As the couple stepped into the Arrivals Hall, tourism team members, and cultural performers welcomed them and cheered congratulations, a release from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) said.

During a VIP reception held in their honour, the couple was presented with a free seven-night luxury hotel stay, sponsored by Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa, along with return flights, a bouquet of tropical flowers and a gift basket filled with local treats and a bottle of the acclaimed 10-year old English Harbour Rum, courtesy of the ABTA.

“We have seen incredible year over year growth every month this year so far,” Minister Fernandez said during the reception.

