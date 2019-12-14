A&B named ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’

The year 2019 has been an exceptional year for Antigua and Barbuda, and as it is coming to an end, a lot of good news has been showering the twin-island.

Most recently in the field of tourism, the island of sun, sea and sand has been named the ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’, during the Caribbean Travel Awards hosted by Caribbean Journal, the world’s largest website covering Caribbean travel.

The good news was announced this week by Caribbean Journal’s Editor-in-Chief and Founder, Alexander Brittell.

