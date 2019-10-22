A&B court launches E-litigation portal

By Elesha George

Antigua and Barbuda, yesterday, became the latest country in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to launch an e-litigation portal, which is expected to improve the access to and delivery of justice in the Eastern Caribbean.

The state followed the lead of the British Virgin Islands, St Lucia, Anguilla and St Kitts and Nevis by becoming the fifth member state and territory of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) to benefit from the use of the portal.

“What we announce today is the launch of our e-litigation portal going live with the filings of court of appeal, notices of appeal and appeal cases and we propose that the other types of claims, these are originating claims, such as fix date claims, claims forms and so on, they will commence as from the 1st of January 2020,” said Chief Justice, Her Ladyship the Honourable Dame Janice Pereira.

This new system replaces the Judicial Enforcement Management System (JEMS) which has currently been in use within all the Courts of the OECS Member States and Territories since the year 2000.

The Chief Justice described the old system as being server-based and one with limitations, which could not take the courts to the next level.

