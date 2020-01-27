A spill, a slip; clinic woes continue

Spread the love















By Shermain Bique- Charles

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are in the business of improving their patients’ health, and keeping those facilities safe are vital keys to their success.

But when staff members and patients alike are placed in harm’s way because of poor infrastructure, it tells an entirely different story.

On Thursday last week, the Medical Benefit Scheme pharmacy at the Gray’s Farm Clinic was forced to close prematurely after a healthcare worker was injured after she fell on a slippery floor.

The floor was not slippery because its tiles were just cleaned; rather it was as a result of a constantly leaking roof, which was made worse whenever it rains.

According to reports, staff refused to work following the incident and doctors decided to end services as well. However, nurses were informed by their superiors that they were to remain on the job.

When our newsroom contacted the President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA), Soria Dupie-Winston, she said she was aware of the situation.

