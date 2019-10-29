A Mobile stun Digicel, APUA Head Office thrash Galley Bay

By Carlena Knight

A Mobile continue to have an impressive season in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business Basketball tournament.

The young and vibrant team stunned Digicel on Sunday night, edging them out 61-60 in the feature match of a triple-header evening.

Devon Christian led his team to victory with 15 points with assistance from Jeffrey George who netted 12.

Digicel’s Raymond Dickenson had a game high 18 points while teammate Ettienne Davis sank 14.

Title contenders, APUA Head Office recorded the largest margin of victory that night as they handed newbies Galley Bay an 103-25 thrashing.

Michael Barton and Tavarus Benta scored a combined 48 points for the victors with both men netting 24 points each.

Delornje Jules assisted by scoring 12, while Jamie Harris chipped in with 10.

Galley Bay’s Joseph Prosper was the lone player in double figures with 10 points.

In the other match played that night, Dixie defeated Cleaners, 85-67.

Kelvyn Pimental had 19 points; Nigel “Snarks” Joseph, 17; and Kareem Blair, 13 for the victors.

Cleaners’ Jaheem James had a game high 26 points, while teammate Adrian Carnegie contributed by scoring 16 in a losing effort.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30, as FLOW will play Blue Waters while, at 7:30, Anjo Wholesale will face Cleaners.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, Fitzroy’s Rewinding will battle APUA Water.