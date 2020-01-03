$500 on the spot fine for drivers caught using mobile devices

Spread the love















Residents of Antigua and Barbuda are asked to note that they will be ticketed by police officers on the spot and will have to pay a $500 fine, once they have been “observed and caught” holding and using a mobile device while driving.

According to a release from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the law took effect from January 2nd 2020. It also informed the public that the Vehicles and Road Traffic Amendment Act of 2018 amended section 56 of the principal Act, and added holding and using a hand-held mobile device to the offence of careless driving.

The Vehicle and Road Traffic (Enforcement and Administration) (Amendment) Order 2019 “makes it and offence for [drivers] to view, send or compose and electronic messages. Further Regulation 6 of the Vehicles and Road Traffic (mobile devices) regulations 2019 permits Police Officers to issue a ticket [fixed penalty of $500], if you are observed holding and using a mobile device while driving,” the release added.

“Further, the Vehicles and Road Traffic (Mobile Devices) Regulations of 2019 made stipulations in Regulation 4 and created a prohibition on driving while holding or using a handheld mobile device. Regulation 6 prohibits electronic messaging while driving.”