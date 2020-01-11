4 injured with 1 critical after car crash at Big Creek

Spread the love















Four young people, all reportedly between the ages of 17 and 20 years, are presently receiving care at the Mount St John Medical Centre (MSJMC) after being involved in a severe car accident at Big Creek late last evening.

Three of the young people are said to have suffered some injuries but are not life-threatening. One person, however, is said to be in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at hospital.

Police are presently investigating details surrounding the crash involving the Honda Fit.

Fit apparently crashed into a light pole in the Big Creek vicinity

OBSERVER media will provide more details as they come to hand.