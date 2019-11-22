24-hour security for OCS

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has reportedly resolved the security concern at the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) which led to a sit-in on Wednesday, November, 20th, 2019.

OBSERVER media was informed that the same afternoon, that the Ministry agreed to implement 24-hour security on the school compound.

“The main concern was the security and that has been addressed, not only at the Ottos Comprehensive School but at some of the schools that they’ve identified as high risk,” President of the Antigua Barbuda Union of Teachers, Asworth Azille, said.

The changes come after a third break-in at the school plant in three weeks. The recent break-in at the staff room, in addition to a flea infestation, has caused the teachers to complain.

