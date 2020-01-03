18-year-old in coma at hospital after serious crash

Spread the love















18-year-old Miguel Bourne, the driver of the first major traffic accident of 2020, is currently in serious condition at the Mount St Johns Medical Centre (MSJMC).

On January 1, a black SUV and a silver sedan collided on Anchorage Road at about 7:30 a.m. causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

Bourne who was driving the Sedan is now in a coma according to his family.

Reports suggest that the young man lost control of the vehicle while travelling in a northerly direction colliding with the SUV.

Just about two hours ago friends and family of Bourne created a go fund me page saying that the medical practitioners at the MSJMC cannot tend to his medical needs.

They are now trying to raise $35,000 USD for travel out of the country and other expenses.

The page has received donations thus far totaling USD $346.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was also injured in the crash and was treated at the hospital.