18-year-old coma patient flown out for medical treatment yesterday

Miguel Bourne, who had been placed in an induced coma by doctors at Mount St John’s Medical Centre after he sustained serious injuries in a vehicular accident, was flown out of the country for further medical treatment on Monday.

The 18-year-old is now in Trinidad where he is scheduled to receive treatment, but his family appears to be unsure how the medical expenses will be covered.

In fact, family and friends of the young volleyballer are planning a BBQ fundraiser for this Saturday, in an attempt to raise enough money for his treatment.

Also, on Friday, a GoFundMe page called ‘Medical Assistance for Miguel’ was created with the goal of raising US $35,000.

The GoFundMe page, as of late yesterday afternoon, accumulated a total of US $3,035 in donations and contributions are still being made.

The accident in which Bourne was injured occurred at around 7:30 am on New Year’s Day.

A black SUV and a silver sedan collided on Anchorage Road, leaving both vehicles with extensive damage.

Bourne, who was driving the sedan, reportedly lost control of the vehicle while travelling in a northerly direction, and collided with the SUV.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the driver of the SUV was also injured in the crash and was treated at the hospital.