Los Angeles: 17 kids injured after Delta jet dumps fuel on L.A. playground during midair emergency

(nbcnews) – A Delta flight dumped fuel on a Los Angeles schoolyard and school buildings when it declared an emergency shortly after departing for China from the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

At least 17 children and nine adults at Park Avenue Elementary were treated for minor injuries after being exposed to the jet fuel, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Another 16 people were treated from two schools, Jordan High School and 93rd Elementary, which were also exposed to jet fuel, Los Angeles City Fire Department said.

No one was transported from the schools to a hospital and there were no evacuation orders in place.

The school district also confirmed that students and staff were being treated for skin irritation or breathing problems after being exposed to the fuel.

“Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes,” the Los Angeles Unified School District said.