15-year-old with Growth Hormone Deficiency travels for treatment

By Latrishka Thomas

At 15 years of age, Sheniqua Smith is only three feet tall but that will soon change as the youngster has finally been sent off for medical treatment.

And after living with a Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) for over a decade, Smith is excited to finally grow to the height of a normal teenager.

On December 9th 2019, Smith left Antigua with her grandmother to seek treatment at the Juan Manuel Marquez Pediatric Hospital in Havana Cuba.

Her mother told OBSERVER media that “So far, she has done-over the series of tests she did here along with other tests. She has one more test to do which she would be doing on Monday, and then it takes 10 days for the results to be back. After the results, the doctors say they will commence with a hormonal treatment which would help her to grow and reach a normal height.”

