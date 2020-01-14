14-year-old arrested and charged

Spread the love















A 14-year-old boy of Jennings Village was arrested and charged by police on Monday with several counts of, what the police term “sacrilege”.

Police disclosed the arrest through a press release on Tuesday.

The release said that the minor was accused of breaking into the Jennings Wesleyan Holiness Church on three separate occasions between the dates of: 1st and 2nd September; October 20th and 26th; and November 25th and 26th, 2019.

The Jennings youth is further accused of breaking into Bolans Pentecostal Church, between October 13th and 14th, 2019 and the Bolans Seventh-Day Adventist Church between 13th and 15th October, 2019. He was further charged for a break-in at the Cedar Hall Moravian Church in Jennings at sometime between October 27th and 28th, 2019.

During the latter part of last year the police dealt with a number of reports of various break-in incidents into schools and churches where, police said, valuable items had been reportedly stolen.

The release further advised: “Several additional security measures were implemented by police to address the situation… Police continue to urge parents and guardians to become more involved in the daily activities of their children; paying closer attention to their whereabouts and their associates.”